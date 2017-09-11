Police arrest looters after Hurricane Irma hit South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police offered a warning for anyone thinking about looting after Hurricane Irma.

“Thinking about looting? Ask these guys how that tuned out,” Miami Police wrote on Facebook, posting an image of about ten people sitting in a jail cell.

Officers across South Florida were out in full force to look for looters who took advantage of closed-up shops as Irma bore down on South Florida.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione said in a statement that “going to prison over a pair of sneakers is a fairly bad life choice.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department said 28 people have been arrested for burglary or looting so far. Officers are urging residents to report looting or any criminal activity by calling 305-4-POLICE.

More looters arrested tonight by @MiamiPD officers; we're out in full force! pic.twitter.com/TS8dJOQtVW — C. Gause (@LittleHaitiCmdr) September 11, 2017

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.