FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man demanded cash from a bank employee before taking off, Monday morning, but police quickly tracked him down and arrested him.

Surveillance cameras captured the man in a T-shirt and gray cap, police said, as he robbed the Wells Fargo on West State Road 84 and Southwest 12th Street.

Nobody was hurt, police said.

