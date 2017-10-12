Police arrest doctor impostor in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of practicing medicine without a license in Doral.

Doral Police arrested Jose Ramirez, Thursday morning.

Police said Ramirez represented himself as a doctor, treated patients and prescribed medications.

Police said a physician’s assistant at Med Clinic Health Care, near Northwest 58th Street and 107th Avenue, reported her suspicions about Ramirez to police back in August, and that prompted an investigation.

Investigators believe Ramirez has strong ties with the immigrant community and may have treated many patients who may be reluctant to come forward. If you were treated by Ramirez, contact the Doral Police Department at 305-593-6699.

