Police arrest accused serial date robber

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a young woman accused of robbing several men on Miami Beach.

Police have arrested 21-year-old Yomna Fouad, after one of her alleged victims spotted her out in Miami Beach, over the weekend.

He says they met at Dream nightclub last week before going back to his home. The next morning, the man said he awoke to find more than $30,000 worth of jewelry, cash and clothing missing.

Fouad now faces multiple charges, including grand theft.

Police believe there may be more victims.

If you think you may be a victim, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.