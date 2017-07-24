Police arrest 4 teens after Hialeah Walgreens burglaries

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four teens in connection to the burglaries of two Walgreens in Hialeah.

Both incidents were caught on camera.

July 20 surveillance video from the Walgreens at 7605 W 33rd Court shows the suspects breaking into the store’s entrance. One suspect looks like he calls out for another.

Both suspects had their faces covered.

The pair is then seen breaking into the pharmacy.

Video from another Walgreens, taken July 22, shows a suspect breaking into the store, located at 780 E. Ninth St., again going straight for the pharmacy.

Once the group took off from the scene, Hialeah police caught up with them and arrested the group.

The teens range in age from 16 to 19.

Police said the four were after narcotic prescription painkillers to sell on the black market.

Police also said that this crime is a symptom of a much larger epidemic where gangs break into pharmacies to steal and then sell the powerful painkillers.

The teens all face charges of burglary and trafficking prescription painkillers.

