Police arrest 3 suspected carjackers who fled vehicle in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have located and arrested three people suspected to be involved in a carjacking after they fled on foot near Di Lido Island.

A woman had just gotten to work at a bank in North Beach, located on 71st Street and Harding Avenue, when an armed robber approached her, at around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday.

The robber took her watch, cellphone and silver Volkswagen Jetta. The victim was not injured.

Police believe they located the vehicle on the Venetian Causeway, just before 6 p.m.

The occupants of the vehicle bailed out and fled on foot near Di Lido Island.

Police on Venetian Cswy actively looking for these 3 White Latin males believed to be involved in earlier armed carjacking. Please call MBPD at 305.673.7901 with any information. pic.twitter.com/X5ZzcKKGMM — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) November 15, 2017

The subjects were considered armed and dangerous as police canvassed the area.

Around 8 p.m., Miami Beach Police tweeted, “Update: Officers located and arrested 3 subjects from the armed carjacking earlier today. A firearm was also recovered.”

Update: Officers located and arrested 3 subjects from the armed carjacking earlier today. A firearm was also recovered. Roadway will reopen shortly. Many thanks to @MiamiDadePD @MiamiPD @MiamiBeachFire and FHP for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/1fgXWcLe9c — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) November 15, 2017

