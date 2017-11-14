Police arrest 3 suspected carjackers who fled vehicle in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have located and arrested three people suspected to be involved in a carjacking after they fled on foot near Di Lido Island.
A woman had just gotten to work at a bank in North Beach, located on 71st Street and Harding Avenue, when an armed robber approached her, at around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday.
The robber took her watch, cellphone and silver Volkswagen Jetta. The victim was not injured.
Police believe they located the vehicle on the Venetian Causeway, just before 6 p.m.
The occupants of the vehicle bailed out and fled on foot near Di Lido Island.
The subjects were considered armed and dangerous as police canvassed the area.
Around 8 p.m., Miami Beach Police tweeted, “Update: Officers located and arrested 3 subjects from the armed carjacking earlier today. A firearm was also recovered.”
