Police arrest 2 vehicle burglars in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested two men accused of multiple car burglaries after an alert resident tipped them off in Coconut Creek.

Coconut Creek Police arrested 15-year-old Anthony Rawls and 28-year-old Michael Boykin, Wednesday.

Police said the duo was behind more than 10 vehicle burglaries in the area of Long Key Lane and Banyan Trails Drive.

According to an arrest report, a caller in the area spotted one man breaking into vehicles with a suspicious vehicle driving slowly through the neighborhood. The caller was able to describe the subjects and when police arrived on scene, they stopped a vehicle with the two inside.

Boykin was driving the car at the time. Police said after investigating, they found stolen items from the targeted vehicles.

Both men were arrested. Boykin was charged with burglary to a vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and an unsafe equipment violation. Rawls was charged with burglary to a vehicle.

