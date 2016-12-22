PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man and woman after they reportedly fired multiple shots near a Plantation intersection.

Plantation Police arrested Jolencia Delgado and Gary Williams after the gunfire ensued near the scene at Nob Hill Road and Hawks View Boulevard, Tuesday night.

Officers closed off a neighborhood to search for the suspects.

No official charges have been announced.

