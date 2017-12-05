Police arrest 15-year-old suspect in North Miami Beach package theft

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a boy accused of stealing packages from homes in a North Miami Beach neighborhood.

Shulamit Tyberg’s Hanukkah gifts were stolen from in front of her home, located in the area near Northeast 177th Street and Ninth Avenue, Nov. 29. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

“The North Miami Beach Police Department — they came down, they spoke to me, they really said, ‘We’re gonna be on top of this,’ said Tyberg. “You know, they know it’s the holidays, and everyone’s nervous now like, ‘Oh, no, my packages!’ But you know what? They got it covered. I was just so grateful to them.”

Police made an arrest less than 24 hours after she told her story on 7News.

“I got a call from the police department, and they said that they caught the guy, and they found my stuff, and I was like, ‘Whoa! That was quick!'” said Tyberg.

Tyberg arrived at the North Miami Beach Police Department to collect her packages, Tuesday morning.

“It’s very gratifying, you know, when you put in a lot of hard work,” said North Miami Beach Police Capt. Juan Pinillos. “Our detectives — we’re very proud of them. They’re professionals, so for them, it means a lot to them to be able to get the victim’s stuff back during the holidays.”

The 15-year-old suspect was charged, and police are looking into whether he may be involved in other package thefts in surrounding Miami-Dade County, where there have been a number of cases.

Police have not released the suspect’s name.

“We’ve made one arrest so far,” said Pinillos. “I believe there’s others involved, and we’re working right now to identify those others.”

Sara Kopfstein also had her packages taken two days in a row, last week. She lives nearby Tyberg, in an area patrolled by Miami-Dade Police.

Kopfstein is hopeful now that police have made one arrest.

“I know I may not get my items back, but at least he’s going to learn his lesson,” said Kopfstein. “Hopefully he’s not gonna do this again. There’s no reason to ruin his life so young — like, he’s got so much ahead of him, and hopefully this was an eye-opener.”

“Crime does not pay. Everyone’s always watching, believe me,” said Pinillos. “This is a perfect example of that, and work for your own stuff and get your own money.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on these package thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

