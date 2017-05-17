Police arrest 14-year-old for multiple Surfside car break-ins

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen accused of breaking into nearly 19 cars is now in police custody.

According to Surfside Police, they have charged a 14-year-old for several car break-ins.

Surveillance footage captured the accused breaking into one car in the city along the 9000 block of Abbot Avenue.

Police are still investigating his possible involvement of other car incidents.

They said the teen has an extensive criminal history with similar crimes.

