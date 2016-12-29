Police: Armed subject barricaded inside North Miami house

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are locked in a standoff in North Miami after an armed subject barricaded themselves inside a home, Thursday night.

North Miami and Miami-Dade Police officers responded the scene along Northwest 120th Street and 15th Avenue, according to a North Miami Police spokesperson.

7News was on the scene as officials focused on the area where a perimeter was set up, Thursday after 7 p.m. As of 11 p.m. officials were still on the scene.

Biscayne Park Police, as well as SWAT team are also on the scene as a police helicopter hovered overhead.

The early calls to police allegedly mentioned that shots were fired along the street, possibly at police officers.

When 7News asked if shots were fired at police, North Miami Police Commander Rafael Estrugo couldn’t confirm. “We are still investigating that,” he said. “What we do know is we have an armed, barricaded subject inside of a home here in this residential area.”

Residents in the area have all been evacuated. Several police vehicles are parked one after another to create a sort of buffer around the scene to ensure that the subject inside does not get away.

“Right now, there’s a perimeter set up and anyone who’s in the area, possible danger has obviously been removed from the scene,” Estrugo said.

Crisis negotiators are on the scene, and it is believed that they are in contact with the armed subject. As of 11 p.m. Thursday, the person remains inside the house.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.