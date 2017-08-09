Police are on the lookout for armed grocery store robbers

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for three robbers who targeted a Northeast Miami-Dade grocery store.

Surveillance cameras rolled as the first subject entered the Saint Domingue Grocery Discount, posing as an interested customer, along the 7000 block of Northeast Second Avenue, on July 30 shortly before noon.

He approached a clerk and then demanded money from the cash register while yelling and wielding a gun, according to police.

After unsuccessfully attempting to break in the store’s glass-enclosed office, the three subjects were caught on camera trying to kick a hole into the wall beneath the counter.

One subject crawled through the hole to get into the office. The clerk then fled through the rear door.

Once the robbers gained access to the office, they stole the clerk’s cell phone as well as money from the register.

The subjects fled the store in an unknown direction.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

