Police aim to strengthen relationship with South Florida community

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida officials took action, Thursday morning, to build a better relationship between officers and the local community.

“This is how you get this message across to the people,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Frank Adderley. “Not just this forum. You have to take it to the community.”

A panel of experts, including Adderley, participated in a forum to discuss tensions between officers and the local community. They will be addressing topics on how to rebuild trust and confidence within the public.

The program was held at the Tower Club, on Third Avenue, in Fort Lauderdale, and began at 7:30 a.m.

