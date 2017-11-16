Police activity in Miami after chase ends in crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police officers swarmed a neighborhood in Miami after a car chase ended with a crash, Thursday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, robbery intervention officers were following an SUV that had refused to stop when it crashed in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 59th Street.

An SUV with a Massachusetts license plate appears to have crashed into a fence and several parked cars.

City of Miami Fire Rescue treated two people at the scene. No one was transported to the hospital

Police have not provided further information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.