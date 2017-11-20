Police activity cleared at MDC’s Hialeah campus

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway at Miami Dade College’s Hialeah Campus.

Campus officials tweeted out an alert, early Monday morning, advising staff and students to stay away from the campus until 10 a.m.

MDCALERT Hialeah Campus: All classes and events are canceled until 10:00 AM, due to police activity at the campus. Please stay away from Hialeah Campus until the all clear is given. — MDCAlert (@MDCAlert) November 20, 2017

Since then, the college has given the all clear, announcing that classes will resume as scheduled, starting at 7 a.m.

As of now, there is no word on what caused the heavy police response.

