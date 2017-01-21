Police: 5 people shot outside Boynton Beach house

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say five people have been shot outside a South Florida house.
Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said in an email Saturday that the victims were four adults and one child.
The Palm Beach Post reports police said all five shooting victims were taken to local hospitals and were alive early Saturday evening. The newspaper reports the child is a 6-year-old boy.
Slater says police got a call about the shooting just after 4:20 p.m. She described it as an extremely active investigation.
No other details were immediately available.
