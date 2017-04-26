4 shot in SWMD neighborhood, multiple schools on lockdown

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple people have been shot, Wednesday morning, in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, four people were shot just after 8 a.m. at Southwest 266th Street and 139th Avenue. The surrounding neighborhood has since been blocked off by officials as an investigation begins.

The four victims have been transported by air and some by ground to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Miami-Dade Police have two subjects in custody near the scene of the shooting and are searching for another subject at large after a bail out near Southwest 122nd Court and 248th Street. Police have not confirmed that those in custody and the at large subject were involved in the shooting.

HAPPENING NOW: active search in the area of SW 122 ct & 248th st @wsvn pic.twitter.com/dSuGaV3cVi — Lorena Estrada (@EstradaLorena) April 26, 2017

According to Miami-Dade School officials, several schools are on lockdown due to the police perimeter. Officials did not provide a list of the schools on lockdown.

A heavy police and fire rescue presence remains on the scene.

