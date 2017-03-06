Police: 3 McDonald’s robbed in Ocala on same day

OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) — A fast food employee in Central Florida was faced with fear, Friday morning, when a gunman allegedly stole money at a drive-thru.

According to the Ocala Police Department, the armed robbers may be one of three behind several robberies at the same fast food restaurant.

Officials said Friday’s robbery began at an Ocala McDonald’s, which was just one of several fast food restaurants the men allegedly robbed.

One of the suspects walked up to the drive-thru window, police said, and reached in with a gun. The robber made away with an entire cash drawer, which held an undisclosed amount of money.

“Of course, when you go into a drive-thru, you’re there to buy food,” said Ocala Police Sgt. Cynthia Barnes. “This is the last thing you expect to happen.”

While police responded to the original crime scene, the suspected getaway vehicle showed up at a second McDonald’s.

The armed robber matching the same description from the first armed robbery tried to steal more money, but the window was locked.

A short time later, police said, the group was spotted at a third McDonald’s. Police began to chase the robbers. A police helicopter chased the getaway car as it sped through several counties before they stopped and were arrested.

Twenty-year-old Aubrey Strong and a juvenile were arrested.

Their arrests come nearly a month after another McDonald’s in the area was hit.

“It is an increase and it is alarming, especially if you’re the ones that are out there working,” said Barnes.

Police are still investigating as they try to determine if the robbers are connected to last month’s robbery.

