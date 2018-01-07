Police: 2 in custody, 2 at large after breaking into cars in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two subjects have been taken into custody and two remain at large after, officials said, four men were seen breaking into cars in Miami, Sunday morning.

According to police, the four men fled from officers.

Police are still searching for two of the subjects involved. One is described as a black male, age 20-25. The other is described as a black male, age 40-45, who wears glasses. Both were wearing hooded sweatshirts and dark pants.

The two subjects currently in custody will be taken to headquarters for questioning, according to police.

Officials set up a perimeter from Southwest 56th Avenue to 58th Avenue between Third Street and Fifth Street as K-9 units searched for the subjects.

The roadways have since been reopened.

Detectives remain on the scene.

If you have any information on the two subjects at large, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

