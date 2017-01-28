Police: 2 at large after stealing car in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men are on the run after stealing a vehicle in Davie.

According to Davie Police, security cameras captured the two individuals who, police said, were dressed in all black while walking through a neighborhood around 4 a.m., Saturday.

The two then allegedly stole a 2017 white Mercedes GLS550, officials said, near Southwest 26th Street and 148th Avenue.

If you have any information on this stolen vehicle, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

