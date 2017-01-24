Police: 2 arrested in MLK Day parade shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have confirmed the arrest of two individuals believed to be linked to the shooting at the Martin Luther King Day parade in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police took two subjects, 18-year-old Gerrell Brown Lee and 17-year-old Robert Britt, into custody, Tuesday morning. They are believed to be involved in the MLK Day shooting that took place at at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park on Jan. 16.

Police said Lee has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, attempted second-degree murder and carrying a concealed fire arm. Britt is also charged with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.