MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man is behind bars after being accused of three armed robberies against juveniles.

According to police, 18-year-old Louis Cardona was arrested, Monday, in Miami Beach.

Cardona allegedly approached two teens with a knife, along Normandy Drive, a few days before Christmas. Police said he stole the teens’ money and phones.

After investigating the robbery, detectives linked Cardona to two additional armed robberies in Miami Beach. One took place at a tennis center on Monday.

Cardona is being held without bond.

