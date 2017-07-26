Police: 16-year-old missing in Hallandale Beach after being punished

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old girl has gone missing in Hallandale Beach after being punished, her mother told police.

According to Hallandale Beach police, 16-year-old Lacoria Gilbert was last seen on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. She left from her Hallandale Beach residence, near 724 SW 7th Ave.

Gilbert is a black female who stands 5 feet 3 inches, weighs about 110 pounds with a thin build and has brown eyes and black hair.

Gilbert’s mother told police before her daughter’s disappearance, she disciplined the 16-year-old and took her phone away. The mother also added that Gilbert has a diminished mental capacity, has threatened suicide in the past and has run away on several occasions.

If you know of Gilbert’s whereabouts, please call Hallandale Beach Detective G. Novoa at 954-457-1429 or 954-457-1400.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.