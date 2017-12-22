Police: 16-year-old fatally shot in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire rang out in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, fatally striking a 16-year-old male, police said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim suffered from a gunshot wound in front of a family home near Northwest 14th Avenue and 81st Street, Friday, just before 8 p.m.

Police confirmed that, by the time rescue crews arrived, the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

7News cameras captured relatives and friends as they ran under the crime scene tape, shortly after hearing the devastating news. Dozens of people surrounded the home as police began their investigation.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots, then a car speeding off.

Officials said it remains unclear who pulled the trigger.

This is the second teen to become a target of gun violence in Northwest Miami-Dade in less than two days. Police said another 16-year-old male was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a black, two-door Honda parked behind a Citgo gas station near Northwest 103rd Street and 12th Avenue, Thursday evening.

The driver of the car where that teen was shot was not in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. When he came back, he took the victim to North Shore Medical Center.

From there, paramedics airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he continues to recover. Friday night, he was listed in stable condition.

Homicide detectives remained at the scene of Friday’s shooting as of 11 p.m. Officials said it does not appear it is connected to Thursday’s shooting.

Investigators have not yet identified the victim but said he did not live at the home in front of which he was gunned down.

Speaking with reporters, Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome said the department needs the public’s help to bring an end to this gun violence. “We need to get anybody that has any information on these types of cases,” he said. “These are our kids. It could be your kid; it could be my kid. He was only 16 years old, so we need anybody that has any information to please come forward so that we can get these individuals off the streets.”

If you have any information on either of these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

