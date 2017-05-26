Police: $10,000 forklift stolen by at least 2 men in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pricey forklift was stolen from a Deerfield Beach business, and those responsible remain at large.

According to police, the suspected robbers presented fake documents on May 19 to the owner of the forklift at Crawford Tract Corp., near 3301 SW 11th Drive.

When they began hooking the forklift to a tow truck, police said an employee realized something was suspicious about the men and their paperwork.

Shortly after being questioned, one of the subjects allegedly flashed the fake documents once more before a tow truck drove away with the $10,000 forklift.

Detectives are continuing to search for at least two Hispanic men who they believe are responsible for the theft. One of the men is heavy-set and wore khaki pants, a white shirt and hardhat. The second thief, police said, has a medium build and wore khaki shorts, a long-sleeved orange shirt and white hardhat.

Surveillance cameras also captured a suspicious red station wagon in the area that police believe was involved.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

