Police: 1-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - The 1-year-old boy, who had been found alone in a car outside a home in Pinecrest on Monday afternoon died Tuesday, police said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Samuel Schnall died at Baptist Hospital a day after being found in the blue Toyota Camry, which was parked in a residence’s circular driveway. The child had just turned 1-year-old Jan. 20.

Pinecrest Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene Monday afternoon, near Southwest 77th Avenue and 124th Terrace, after they received a call about an unresponsive child, just before 4 p.m. 7’s Skyforce HD hovered above the scene as investigators surrounded the home.

According to investigators, by the time officers arrived at the scene, the child was responding but not well. Temperatures were in the low 80s at the time he was found inside a blue Toyota Camry parked in a residence’s circular driveway.

Paramedics rushed the child to Baptist Hospital where he was later pronounced dead on Tuesday, just before noon.

Investigators said that a family member was out with the child before they came back to the house in Pinecrest. “This child had been out and about with a family member throughout the day,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Jennifer Capote.

Police said the family member went inside the home, leaving the toddler behind and likely forgetting about him.

Investigators did not specify exactly how long the 1-year-old was left alone inside the vehicle but did confirm it was more than an hour.

Capote told 7News the relationship between the toddler and the family member who left him in the car is unknown at this time.

Capote also said the incident serves as a reminder to always observe caution when caring for children. “There could be a time when you’re taking care of somebody else’s child, and you don’t realize because it’s not the norm for you to maybe get out of your vehicle and check your vehicle,” she said. “Make sure that we check that all the children are out of the car.”

Police have not yet filed any charges.

