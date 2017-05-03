Police: 1 in custody after Miami-Dade Library shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after a shooting at the Miami-Dade Library in Downtown Miami, Wednesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., Miami-Dade Police tweeted that one suspect had been taken into custody, and the scene at the Miami-Dade Library, located at 101 W. Flagler St., has been secured.

#MDPD UPDATE: A cursory search has been conducted and the building has been deemed safe. An investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/21XtgZPR7J — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 3, 2017

City of Miami and Miami-Dade Police responded to the shooting and remain on the scene.

