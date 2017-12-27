Police: 1 dead after shooting in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police and fire rescue units responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami.

The shooting happened in the area of Northeast Miami Place and 58th Street, Wednesday night.

Police confirmed that a male victim was fatally shot. The victim’s age has not been disclosed.

According to neighbors on the scene, the victim was in his early teens.

A witness told police that the victim was chased and then shot.

