Police: 1 dead, 5 injured in central Florida shooting

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say one person is dead and five others — including two young children — are being treated for injuries following a shooting in central Florida.

Sanford police spokeswoman Bianca Gillet tells local news outlets that four people were shot in a house following what appears to be a domestic violence incident early Monday. She says two innocent bystanders were also shot in another location in Sanford, which is northeast of Orlando.

She says the children are ages 7 and 8, and that all five shooting victims are in critical condition.

Gillet says a police officer heard the shots at the second location and was able to capture the suspect. A weapon was found.

The names of the shooting victims haven’t been released.

No further details were immediately available.

