MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa and his helpers spread some joy in South Florida, as the Polar Express rolled through Miramar, Tuesday.

While the iconic train did not pull into the Miramar Police Department building, a white pickup truck, labeled “Polar Express,” captured the spirit of the season in its place.

Officers joined Kris Kringle, Mrs. Claus, elves and even the Grinch in unloading cardboard boxes filled with dozens of toys.

Thank you Sunbeam Properties & The Miramar Park of Commerce for bringing the “Polar Express” to #MiramarPD today. All donated toys will go to Operation Blue Squad, benefiting needy children in our community. #HolidaySpirit pic.twitter.com/BBEoTqBPrc — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) December 5, 2017

WSVN’s parent company, Sunbeam Properties and Development, organized the toy drive, collecting donations from more than 60 tenants in the Miramar Park of Commerce.

“We’re really excited to be a part of this community and have the ability to share some joy,” said Sunbeam Properties spokesperson Maridee Bell. “Over the top. There’s nothing better than this.”

Miramar Police officers will deliver the toys to children in need just in time for Christmas.

