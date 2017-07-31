Polar bear cub takes first steps into public life

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Sea World’s 3-month-old polar bear has taken its first steps into her public life.

The cub left the maternity den over the weekend for “Cub Kindy,” the name of a special enclosure for developing life skills.

The cub’s mother, Liya, joined her as she first encountered shaved ice, solid food and new toys. The cub was unnamed at the time, but Sea World held a naming competition.

After over 20,000 votes, the cute polar bear is expected to be named “Mishka.”

