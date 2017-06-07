Plantation school, neighborhoods affected by severe flooding

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Flooding has severely affected a Plantation school and surrounding neighborhoods, Wednesday, after heavy rain poured down on the area.

American Heritage School was particularly hit by lots of rain, including its football field that was left under several inches of water.

Surrounding residents were not able to even get out of their driveways, as others were left to deal with water leaking into their homes.

“This is pretty excessive,” said Plantation resident Gilbert Bramwell.

Bramwell has lived near Southwest Third Street and Old Hiatus Road for more than seven years, and he said the flooding is at its worst. However, this is not a surprise to the Plantation resident.

“It is my understanding that this has happened in the past,” said Bramwell.

Plantation officials have advised those in the area not to try driving under these conditions or walking through standing water.

Officials were seen responding to roadway issues due to the weather, with tow trucks assisting cars stuck in high waters.

