PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is back at it again with their over-the-top holiday cheer.

The Hyatts are getting into the spirit of the season with their extreme version of Christmas, beginning Friday.

Preview of Tomorrow, we look amazing from above and ready Friday 12/1 for our Lighting Ceremony. Thank you everyone for all your Love and Support!!

Please visit our Website for more information: https://t.co/fBeARDlUPg#Christmas #MerryChristmas #HyattExtremeChristmas pic.twitter.com/rEn1uxzjl9 — Hyatt Extreme X-Mas (@HyattXtremeXMas) December 1, 2017

Last year’s lawsuit against the family was dismissed after the City of Plantation called their extravagant decorations a public nuisance.

Visitors are welcome to check out the display on Northwest 14th Street near Old Hiatus Road.

