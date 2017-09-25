Planet RV donates campers to Monroe County deputies

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida RV dealership is helping officers who were affected by Hurricane Irma’s wrath.

Planet RV in Davie and an officer’s wife are working together to donate campers for Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies whose homes were hit by the hurricane.

“We’ve been making runs down to the Keys and delivering them for them so they can set up their homes or their temporary homes for them and their families,” said one officer’s wife, Connie Murphy.

“It’s really important. We have to give back to the community, and if we don’t house the sheriffs, we’re not safe,” said Gigi Stetler with RV Sales of Broward, “so they really need our help.”

Two campers have already been delivered with two more scheduled to go.

