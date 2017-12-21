Plane packed with toys, supplies headed to Puerto Rico

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane packed with thousands of toys is headed to Puerto Rico to spread some holiday cheer to the hurricane-ravaged island.

Thirty thousand toys and games were all packed into a Hillwood Airways plane, ready for takeoff from Miami International Airport, Thursday.

“The flight down today is two hours,” said Hillwood Airways Capt. Mark Miller.

Miller calls it an honor to help Toys for Tots and Hasbro Inc. deliver to children on the island just in time for the holidays.

“We were notified that they would perhaps need some assistance in getting some toys and needed other cargo — some mosquito nets, etcetera — down to Puerto Rico, and they were having an issue with finding transportation to do that,” said Miller.

Life has not been easy on the island since Hurricane Maria left its mark, but efforts like this bring some relief to struggling families and a smile to children’s faces.

“I wish I could be there when they’re delivered to the individuals. That would mean the most to me,” said Miller. “But it just makes me feel really good. It definitely brings joy to my spirit.”

7News got a first-hand look at the recovery in Puerto Rico, where more than 60 people have died because of the storm. The Federal Emergency Management Agency estimates the total damage to the island will top tens of billions of dollars.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.