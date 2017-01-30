Plane makes emergency landing on I-95

VERO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The pilot of a small plane had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 95 in Vero Beach, overnight.

It happened around 4:30 a.m., Monday, near the State Road 60 exit.

According to officials, other than the location, it was a textbook landing with no injuries.

The Piper Cherokee single-engine plane was moved to the median so traffic could continue to flow.

After sunrise, the plane was loaded on to a flat bed and towed off of the highway.

