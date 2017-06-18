FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane made an emergency landing right after taking off from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 2020 Executive Airport Way, Sunday morning.

Officials said the aircraft ended up running off the runway, but was not damaged.

No one was hurt.

It remains unclear why the pilot made the landing.

