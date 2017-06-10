SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane lost power shortly after takeoff and crashed into a fence in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson for Miami Executive Airport, the aircraft slid into a grassy area after losing power and wheeled into the chain-link fence, near Lindgren Road and Southwest 136th Street.

Two people were on board, but they walked away uninjured.

The plane pushed part of the fence slightly forward, but the damage appears to be minor.

