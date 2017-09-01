Plane lands safely at MIA after possible lightning strike

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue are on the scene at Miami International Airport after reports that a plane may have been struck by lightning.

MDFR said the plane landed safely, and no one was hurt.

First responders were on the scene as a safety precaution.

