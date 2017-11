MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane flying from Mexico City to Miami International Airport experienced a bird strike, Tuesday afternoon.

A bird hit the American Airlines jet head-on, getting stuck in the nose as the plane was landing at MIA.

The pilot managed to land safely, and the plane is now in need of repairs.

