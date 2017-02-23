Plane grounded at Palm Beach International Airport following fumes in cockpit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP & WSVN) – Officials at Palm Beach International Airport said a Delta flight to Atlanta was delayed after fumes filled the plane’s cockpit.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Flight 2448 was about to depart Wednesday evening, when crews stopped the plane.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene.

Passengers were placed on a different flight, while crews investigate where the fumes came from.

