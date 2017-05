MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane had a rough landing at a South Florida airport.

The nose gear collapsed as the pilot touched down at the Florida Keys International Airport, Thursday afternoon.

Crews shut down the runway for about an hour as crews towed the damaged plane and cleaned up debris.

Two people on board made it off without any injuries.

