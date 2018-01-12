Plane crash wreckage removed from Oakland Park lake

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews removed the wreckage of a plane, Friday, almost a month after it crashed into an Oakland Park lake.

The remains were refloated and removed from the water behind Veteran’s Park.

The plane had lost power and crashed back in December.

Both the pilot and passenger managed to escape safely and swam to land before the aircraft sank 30 feet into the water.

