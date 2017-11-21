Plane crash in central Florida caught on police dash cam

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — A small plane made a crash landing onto a central Florida road, and it was all caught on camera.

Dash cams from Pinellas County Sheriff’s cruisers show the single engine plane as it made an emergency landing in Clearwater on Sunday.

The pilot, 61-year-old Marc Benedict, said he took off from Zephyrhills Airport when he noticed a problem with the engine.

Benedict said he didn’t think he could make it back to the airport, so he decided to look for a safe place to land the plane, choosing the roadway.

Anthony Tsiouklas has flown with Benedict before, and says he did the right thing by landing where he did.

“They noticed that there was something going on, something wasn’t right, and they aimed for a road, you know, kept it away from houses, from other people,” Tsiouklas said. “Yeah, the plane’s destroyed, but you can see they walked away from it.”

Upon landing, the plane hit a tree, which caused the aircraft to spin and crash. Fortunately, both Benedict and his passenger were not injured.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating what caused the crash.

