Pit bull-mix mauls 79-year-old man, kills his dog

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — Deputies say a pit Labrador/bull-mix killed a Yorkshire terrier and mauled a 79-year-old man after breaking free from its owner outside a central Florida apartment complex.

The Daytona News-Journal reports Helena and Neel Karnani told Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies they were walking their 2-year-old dog Wilson through a parking lot Sunday when Wilson ran off.

A deputy’s report says Neel Karnani tried to capture Wilson, but the dog continued to run and “work himself up.” The dog charged James Bennett and his dog Gidget. Bennett tried to fight off the dog, but he was knocked to the ground. Wilson then attacked Bennett’s dog.

Bennett was taken to a hospital for treatment. His 7-year-old service dog died at the scene.

The Karnanis turned Wilson over to authorities to be euthanized.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.