Pinecrest cops arrest man who escaped police custody

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Pinecrest police have caught a suspect after he escaped police custody, Thursday.
According to a police report, officers were transporting 31-year-old Jamie Martinez when, during a stop, Martinez was able to lower the passenger side window, slip out and flee the vehicle.
Officers said they followed Martinez, and at 8:28 p.m., they found him under a ramp and were able to arrest him without incident.
Police said Martinez was originally picked up on a bench warrant, referencing a felony warrant out of Broward County.
Martinez has been charged with resisting an officer without violence.
He is now being held on a $8,500 bond plus a hold.
