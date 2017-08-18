Pinecrest cops arrest man who escaped police custody

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Pinecrest police have caught a suspect after he escaped police custody, Thursday.

According to a police report, officers were transporting 31-year-old Jamie Martinez when, during a stop, Martinez was able to lower the passenger side window, slip out and flee the vehicle.

Officers said they followed Martinez, and at 8:28 p.m., they found him under a ramp and were able to arrest him without incident.

Police said Martinez was originally picked up on a bench warrant, referencing a felony warrant out of Broward County.

Martinez has been charged with resisting an officer without violence.

He is now being held on a $8,500 bond plus a hold.

