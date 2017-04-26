Pilot makes precautionary landing at Homestead Air Reserve Base

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A pilot made a precautionary landing after having engine trouble at the Homestead Air Reserve Base, Wednesday.

The two-member crew managed to get out of the aircraft after making a safe landing.

Fire Rescue responded to the scene and spoke with the crew.

The pilot and his passenger is now waiting to determine what was wrong with the engine.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.