Pilot makes emergency landing on I-75

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A plane made an emergency landing, Monday morning, on Interstate 75, in Collier County.

According to officials, the single-engine plane made the landing near Mile Marker 53. The pilot safely landed on the median of the highway.

7News viewer Marcelo Sanchez sent a photo of the plane on the ground and a Florida Highway Patrol official tending to the pilot.

FHP officials remain on the scene.

No traffic lanes have been blocked.

