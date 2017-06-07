Pilot hits alligator while landing plane at central Florida airport

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s one of those “only in Florida” stories: a pilot struck an alligator while landing his plane at an airport in Orlando.

Another pilot witnessed the strange sighting and posted a photo on Facebook, saying it was “one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen in all my years in aviation.”

Brad Pierce’s post, which has been shared over 2,000 times since yesterday, details what happened: while crossing the runway at Orlando Executive Airport, the pilot involved in the incident said the alligator jumped up and struck the plane’s wing as he was landing the aircraft.

“The gator was killed instantly, and the aircraft sustained damage to the wing,” Pierce said.

WFTV reports that the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

