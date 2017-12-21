SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida organization answered the call to help 10 piglets and an adult pig after they were rescued from a structure that caught fire at a farm in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The pigs have a safe new home for the holiday, thanks to members of the South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Miami-Dade Animal Services rescued the family from the flames earlier this week. The piglets, all in good condition, were taken to a ranch run by the SPCA.

“A mother, 10 piglets, three of which are hers,” said South Florida SPCA spokesperson Laurie Waggoner. “We were called [Wednesday] by Animal Services to respond to a place that had a structural fire.”

These little #piggies did NOT go to market, they went wee wee wee all the way home with us! They were saved from a structure fire in the 8.5/East #Everglades area today, safe with us now. We're going to give this mom & her 10 babies the best Christmas ever! 🐷🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖🐖 pic.twitter.com/py6zGbhvC9 — South Florida SPCA (@HelpTheHorses) December 21, 2017

Officials said that wasn’t the piglets’ only lucky break. “There was good probability that they were destined to be someone’s Christmas Eve pigs,” said Waggoner. “They are about the right size, so yesterday was their lucky day.”

The flames weren’t the only thing on that farm that had officials heated. One man was arrested because, police said, that location was being used for cock fighting.

Now that the animals have been removed, the rescue organization is out to make sure they remain safe, especially throughout the holiday season.

“Our main focus right now is finding a place where they’re not going to end up on someone’s dinner plate,” said Waggoner.

The ranch runs on donations. If you’d like to donate click here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.